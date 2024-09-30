Speaker Abbas to celebrate independence with IDPs

Speaker, House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas says he will celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary with some Internally Displaced Persons within the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaker Abbas is expected to spend some time with the IDPs at their camp in Abuja, during which he will extend assistance to them.

The Speaker will also hold an interactive session with students of some public secondary schools in the six Area Councils of the FCT at the National Assembly.

The Speaker congratulates fellow citizens as they celebrate the 64th independence anniversary.

Speaker Abbas, who also clocks 59 on October 1, 2024, says Nigeria has many achievements to celebrate since independence, while expressing optimism that the country’s future is brighter.