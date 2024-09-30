Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan says he has more damning allegations against Bobrisky

Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan says he has more damning allegations against cross dresser, Bobrisky to pass to Federal Lawmakers.

Reps Investigative Panel interrogates Michael Anugwa Deputy Controller of Correctional Service, Kirikiri-Lagos on VeryDarkMan vs Bobrisky. pic.twitter.com/WjUOFTQ8az — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) September 30, 2024

He stated this at the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Joint Committee probing Disturbing Allegation of Corruption against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigeria Correctional Services regarding the prosecution and incarceration of cross dresser, Bobrisky.

Bobrisky refused to show up at the investigative hearing.

Bobrisky’s counsel told lawmakers that the cross dresser is indisposed.