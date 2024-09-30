News

Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan says he has more damning allegations against Bobrisky

September 30, 2024
0 7 Less than a minute

Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan says he has more damning allegations against cross dresser, Bobrisky to pass to Federal Lawmakers.

He stated this at the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Joint Committee probing Disturbing Allegation of Corruption against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigeria Correctional Services regarding the prosecution and incarceration of cross dresser, Bobrisky.

Bobrisky refused to show up at the investigative hearing.

Bobrisky’s counsel told lawmakers that the cross dresser is indisposed.

September 30, 2024
0 7 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Eguavoen Remains Super Eagles Coach As Madugu Takes Over Super Falcons

September 27, 2024

US First Lady Bids Farewell To Visiting First Ladies At UNGA

September 26, 2024

FG Increases Corps Members Allowance to 77k Monthly

September 26, 2024

Finance Minister Holds Talks With Indian Delegation To Foster Bilateral Relations

September 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button