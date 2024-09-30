American University of Cairo Emerge Champions of All African University Games In Nigeria

American University of Cairo are champions of the 11th All Africa University Games which ended on 29 September 2024 at the Lagos State University, LASU, Sports Centre in Ojo.

The Egyptian institution won 48 gold, 26 silver and 8 bronze medals to beat co-hosts LASU and UNILAG who respectively finished 2nd and 3rd positions.

LASU bagged 28 gold, 30 silver and 26 bronze while UNILAG secured 25 gold, 23 silver and 40 bronze medals.

One of the technological innovations witnessed at the Games is the use of Video Assistant Referee VAR to aid officiating in football.

68 schools from 14 countries participated in the the 2024 Games which were organised under the auspices of Federation of African University sports, FASU.

The next edition of the championship will be hosted by the American University of Cairo in 2026.