GUSAU: NSCDC Dismisses Officer Accused of Gunrunning

September 29, 2024
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Audi has directed for immediate dismissal and diligent prosecution of an officer of the Corps who was recently arrested by the Police for allegedly supplying weapons and hard drugs to terrorists in Zamfara State.

The NSCDC Commandant, Zamfara State Command, Sani Mustapha who stated this at a Press Conference in Gusau reiterated the Corps’ zero tolerance for misconduct.

Jamilu Ibrahim Reports

