Tinubu Appoints The Governing Board Of The North West Development Commission

Chairman: Ambassador Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa)

MD/CEO: Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano)

Members:

- Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto) - Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi) - Sen. Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara) - Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna) - Hon. Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano) - Shamsu Sule (Katsina) - Nasidi Ali (Jigawa)

The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the Commission’s mandate of developing the North-West region.

The NWDC will focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region.

President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the North West is steadfast.

Bayo Onanuga