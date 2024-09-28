Opening Remarks By The Minister Of Information And National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, At A World Press Briefing Marking Activities For The 64thindependence Anniversary Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, Held At The National Press Center, Radio House, Abuja

Protocol.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigeria’s 64thIndependence Anniversary, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, His Excellency, Senator George Akume, is pleased to welcome you all to this World Press Conference, organized to unveil the programmes lined up to commemorate the momentous occasion of the 64th anniversary of our great nation, Nigeria.

This is a time of reflection, celebration, and renewed hope as we honour the journey of Nigeria, a nation that has demonstrated resilience, strength, capacity, and an unyielding spirit in the face of numerous and daunting challenges.

Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has evolved from a nation of hope and potential into a leading force on the African continent and a respected voice in the global community. We have faced numerous trials, from political upheavals to economic challenges, but each time, we have risen stronger through our shared unwavering vision of a united and prosperous country.

Our democracy, now unbroken for a quarter of a century, stands as a testament to the will of the Nigerian people to attain and sustain freedom and liberty for posterity. Despite some challenges, we have weathered the storm and remained committed to democratic values and showcasing the maturity of our political system.

Under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu, we have initiated transformative policies and reforms aimed at correcting the missteps of the past and repositioning Nigeria as an economic superpower in the near future. Despite global economic headwinds and the transitional pains accompanying some of the reforms, the President has remained focused in his efforts towards reviving our economy and returning the country to the path of prosperity and sustainable growth.

Undoubtedly, one of the significant setbacks to rural socio-economic development in Nigeria has been the absence of direct fiscal control by elected Local Government Administrations. In a landmark move, President Tinubu has taken a decisive step toward implementing local government autonomy by seeking a verdict from the Supreme Court. This action demonstrates his administration’s commitment to a deep-rooted restructuring of the country, enhancing governance and development at the grassroots level, and promoting effectiveness and accountability in local governance.

In addition, a lot of work is going towards ensuring macroeconomic stability, stabilizing the foreign exchange regime, reforming the tax system to make it more efficient, and less burdensome on Nigerians, repositioning our oil and gas sector to attract new investment, and prioritizing the diversification and expansion of government revenues.

Following the removal of the petroleum subsidy, President Tinubu is gradually guiding Nigeria into an unprecedented energy transition phase, launching a presidential initiative to move the country from fossil fuels to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a fuel for vehicles and machinery. The ongoing rollout of CNG and associated infrastructure is reducing transportation costs for Nigerians by up to 60 percent, creating jobs, and attracting tens of millions of dollars in local and foreign investment.

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, the young people of Nigeria now have a clearer path to sustainable tertiary education through the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024, which has established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). Complementing this is the new Consumer Credit Corporation, established to guarantee access to low-cost and flexible consumer credit.

In multiple ways the President is focused on putting more money in the pockets of the Nigerian people, and creating avenues for sustainable prosperity.

Let me now use this opportunity to thank Nigerians for your patience and resilience in this very difficult period in the evolution of our economy. The journey has been tough but surely there is light at the end of the tunnel. Our sacrifices will not be in vain.

Amid these challenging times, we should never underplay the emerging shoots of progress, whether it is the growing success of our military against bandits and criminals, or the drop in inflation for a second consecutive month, or the mounting testimonials from delighted beneficiaries of business grants, student loans, and CNG vehicle conversions, among others.

Let us continue to remind ourselves that we share the collective task of striving for the peace, unity and stability of this great country of ours. Together we will build a nation that will be the pride of every black man on the planet.

With the recent ratification of the National Values Charter by the Federal Executive Council, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will now commence the implementation of the Charter in line with the President’s commitment to fostering moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening.

The charter will bolster the conviction that the things that unite—our sense of nationhood, our obligations to our country, and its obligations to us—will always be stronger and deeper than what may wish to divide us.

It is now my singular honour and privilege to invite the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, His Excellency, Senator George Akume to make his presentation.

Mohammed Idris, fnipr

Minister of Information and National Orientation.