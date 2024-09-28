Nigerian Railway On Ticket Racketeering

Nigerian Railway Corporation has reacted to complaints of passengers in obtaining tickets online leading to ticket racketeering on the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service.

To end this practice, the Management has set up a team to investigate while Mohammed Modibo Ibrahim has been directed to take over as Manager of the Abuja Kaduna Train Station with immediate effect.

The Railway Cooperation is appealing to passengers to exercise patience as the situation will soon be brought under control.

Meanwhile, the MD has directed an increase in the number of train frequencies on the route within the next two weeks.