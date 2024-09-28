Kogi Govt Mourns Akwa Ibom First Lady, Patient Umo

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has commiserated with the government and people of Akwa Ibom State over the demise of the wife of the Governor, Mrs Patience Umo Eno who died on Thursday.

In a condolence message to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Ododo expressed shock over the death of the Akwa Ibom first lady whom he noted has played a pivotal role in helping Governor Umo Eno to steady the ship of state in more than one year since the Governor assumed office.

The Kogi State Governor described Mrs Patience Umo Eno as a supporting wife, mother and grandmother whose pet projects have touched the lives of several women and vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Ododo prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Mrs Umo Eno and also prayed for God’s comfort for her immediate family and the people of Akwa Ibom State as they grieve over the loss.

The late Mrs Patience Umo Eno died on Thursday at the age of 57 after a brief illness.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor