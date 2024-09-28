Anti-graft War: EFCC, DSS Strengthen Collaboration

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Department of State Security, DSS, have resolved to strengthen their collaboration, particularly in the area of intelligence, in a bid to tackle the menace of economic and financial crimes and corruption in the country. Speaking on Thursday, September 26, 2024 during a courtesy visit to the office of the acting Director, Lagos Directorate of the EFCC, Michael T. Wetkas, the new Director,

Base Command Liaison, DBCL, Lagos State, Paul A. Akugbo, described the visit “as most necessary” towards strengthening the already existing collaboration between the DSS and the EFCC. He said: “It is, indeed, a thing of honour to be among you today. As you know, the Base Command is not the Lagos Command; rather, it is the national headquarters annex located in Lagos. While commending the EFCC for its unrelenting efforts to stamp out corruption from the Nigerian society, he added that the visit “is a proactive measure to meet the people on ground and familiarise with them for a better collaboration. “Security is not a one-man business; so, cooperation and collaboration are needed.

“For a door to be a door, it opens both ways for mutual support, and we cannot afford not to collaborate as security agencies. “We are here for national security, and have to work better. This is because the criminals are bonding too. “I can assure you our cooperation will be robust, and our support will not be hindered.” Responding, Wetkas expressed his delight in receiving Akugbo and his team, adding that the DSS and the EFCC had always worked together. According to him, “On several occasions,

we have written letters to you for certain people on our watch-list and you have intercepted them and handed them over to us. We thank you for this…

“The success of our various services is our joint success. Lagos is a challenging place and we are here to support in any way we can.” Continuing, he said: “This visit is a demonstration that you are here to work and partner with us to achieve an overall success for our country. “There is always a need to collaborate, and build a better relationship to make this country a success.”

