Tinubu Commiserates with Akwa Ibom Gov Over Passing of Wife

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolence to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on the shocking passing of his beloved wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President commiserates with the Eno family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom state during this grim time.

The President joins them in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state’s First Lady, who has supported Governor Eno’s administration.

The President affirms that Patience Eno, as the wife to a visionary governor and an ordained gospel minister, embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.

President Tinubu acknowledges that through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom state with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

He trusts that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.

President Tinubu commits the grieving family, friends, and relatives to the comfort of the eternal God, who is the source of life and holds the future of all creation in his hands. He expresses his trust in their resilience and strength during this challenging time, offering reassurance and support.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 27, 2024