Six NTIC Students Shine @ Cambridge IGCSE

The Management of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, NTIC has commended six of their students on their outstanding Cambridge IGCSE results for 2024.

The students are: Danielle Amarachi Nwachukwu, who scored nine A; Sude Zeliha Belian, five A and One B; Tatenda Unathi Kyan two A and five B.

Others are: Oghenekome Obemure, Emmanuel Oluwadara Adesanmi, Atinuke Amisu, Baba Sadiq Musa Amir, Jaina Mehndiratta and Abdoul Fatah Moctar Baba.

Reacting to this wonderful outstanding, the Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Fevzullah Bilgin said it is another remarkable success.

His words; “It’s no longer news that NTIC is built on a foundation of academic excellence, and celebrating our students’ achievements brings us great joy.

We are delighted to announce that our students achieved outstanding success at the 2024 IGSCE examination, with six NTIC Cambridge School students securing the top ranks in Nigeria’s IGSCE records for the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to Mr. Billing, the results was due to their hard work and “dedication have truly paid off”, he said.

“Congratulations to NTIC Cambridge School and the IGSCE 2024 Champions!”

Share this: Facebook

X

