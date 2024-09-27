Nigeria confirms Eguavoen as Super Eagles head coach

Like Cote d’Ivoire did when the Elephants were left coachless during the last Africa Nations Cup and had to look inward and conscript Emerse Faé, the Nigeria Football Federation has followed the same approach.

It has been announced that Augustine Eguavoen will continue in his role as the manager of the Super Eagles and lead the team through the qualifying series of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 58-year-old, in temporary charge of the squad he had led three times previously, steered the three-time African champions to a 3-0 defeat of Benin Republic and scoreless draw with Rwanda in Matchdays 1 and 2 earlier this month.

Eguavoen and the current technical crew that also includes Fidelis Ilechukwu, Daniel Ogunmodede, Olatunji Baruwa and Tomaz Zorec will also take charge of the Super Eagles B team for the qualifying campaign for next year’s African Nations Championship, otherwise known as CHAN.