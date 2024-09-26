News

US First Lady Bids Farewell To Visiting First Ladies At UNGA

September 26, 2024
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden has bid farewell to visiting First Ladies from other nations including the First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Jill Biden who hosted the First Ladies to a lunch described her interactions with them as impactful.

The lunch, she notes, will be the last she will be hosting as the First Lady of the United States during UNGA.

She however says the bond they have forged over the years in their struggle to promote peace in the world and attract development to their respective countries will continue beyond next year January when she is expected to vacate as the First Lady of the United States.

Lunch events are common on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, serving as platforms for world leaders and their delegations to hold bilateral talks, forge partnership and strengthen diplomatic ties.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu attended the lunch, held at Pier 57, New York, as one of the events marking the end of her engagements and participation at the 79th session of UNGA .

