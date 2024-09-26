Special Adviser To President On Nass Congratulates Senate On Confirmation Of CJN

The special adviser to the President on National assembly matters, Senate, Senator Basheer Lado commends the 10th Senate for the continued support in ensuring that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is well implemented.

He particularly commends the senate for the speedy screening and confirmation of the CJN, justice Kekere Ekun which shows the Senate’s commitment to working with the Executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

He equally commends the President Tinubu’s assent to the judicial officers salary bill, which increase their salary by 300 percent.