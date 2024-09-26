FG Increases Corps Members Allowance to 77k Monthly

The Federal Government has approved the increase of the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Members from 33,000 naira to 77,000 naira.

A statement by the acting director press and public relations unit of the NYSC, Caroline Embu, says the development is in line with the enactment of the national minimum wage (amendment) act 2024.

This contained in a letter from the national salaries, incomes and wages commission, dated 25th September 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Ekpo Nta.

Appreciating the federal government for the timely gesture, Brigadier General Ahmed said the increase will not only bring the much needed succour to the Corps Members but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation.

The Director General, NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed had earlier paid an advocacy visit to the chairman where he solicited for a robust welfare package for corps members.

The upward review will take effect from july 2024.