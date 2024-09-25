UTSEV Commends Benue State For Achieving Open Defecation Free Status In Two Local Government Areas

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun, has applauded Ado and Ohimini Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Benue State for achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Represented by Mrs. Elizabeth Ugoh, Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the Minister made this announcement during a commemoration ceremony in Otukpo, Benue State, on Tuesday September 24, 2024.

Prof Utsev emphasized that this achievement marks a significant milestone for public health, dignity, and development in Benue State and Nigeria. “This represents more than just a title; it’s about creating a healthier and more prosperous future for our people,” he stated, reaffirming the commitment to achieving an ODF Nigeria by 2025

He underscored that open defecation remains a significant challenge in many parts of the world, with far-reaching consequences. He also noted that it compromises health and undermines education—particularly for young girls, among others. He added that eliminating open defecation is a crucial step toward better sanitation, resulting in fewer diseases, higher productivity, and greater dignity for our people.

He emphasized that the importance of sanitation cannot be overstated, noting that access to clean and safe toilets, along with good hygiene practices, drastically reduces the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, and typhoid. This improvement according to him significantly enhances the well-being of women and children, who are often the most vulnerable when sanitation access is limited.

Commending the collaborative efforts of the Benue State Government, UNICEF, and various community organizations, the Minister recognized the contributions of traditional and community leaders in achieving this status. He encouraged continued efforts to sustain these gains and work towards state-wide ODF status.

The ceremony included a goodwill message from UNICEF Chief of WASH, Dr. Jane Bevan, and remarks from the Ag. GM of BERWASSA and Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Odoh Ugwu. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the ODF certificate to the two LGAs.

With this achievement, the total number of ODF LGAs in Nigeria has risen to 136, underscoring the nation’s progress toward improving sanitation and public health.

Funmi Imuetinyan

Director Information and Public Relations