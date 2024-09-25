U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Richard Mills Jr. commends Edo Governorship Election

U.S. Mission in Nigeria has commended the people of Edo State for the widely peaceful conduct of gubernatorial elections on September 21st.

Richard Mills Jr.

U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria in a statement reiterates calls for calm following the announcement of results.

The US envoy however expressed confidence in Governor Obaseki towards promoting peace and urge all stakeholders, including INEC, to support established electoral processes and respect legal procedures to challenge results.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to supporting free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in Nigeria and will continue to monitor the situation closely.