NPFL Threatens To Sue Infinix To Court Over Ambush Marketing

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has warned that companies and businesses should stay away from its match venues if they are not affiliated to the league through properly approved contracts.

Chairman of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye gave the marching order following reports of ambush activities of a mobile device product manufacturer, Infinix.

“Last week we had cause to circulate a memo to all clubs to regularize their marketing activities by adhering to the process spelt out in our Framework and Rules.

“The reason for the general caution was that pictures and videos of Man-of-the-Match presentation were circulated showing Infinix, a brand not affiliated to the NPFL.

The same company was also in Jos to illegally present an award at the end of Matchday 3 between Plateau United and Niger Tornadoes.

“We may have no option that take legal steps to protect our league assets from such underhanded marketing”, the NPFL Chairman stated.