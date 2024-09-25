Security

Ministry Of Interior Orders Investigation Into Alleged Bribery In Nigerian Correctional Service

September 25, 2024
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed an unconditional and comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

In a statement, the Minister condemns the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasizing that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption will be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the Ministry’s purview.

Tunji-Ojo directs that a special investigative team headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, should probe these allegations and submit a comprehensive report.

He reassures the public that the investigation will be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any personnel found guilty.

