EDO Elections: IGP Commends Personnel, Security Agencies For Successful Conduct, Professionalism

Commiserates With Families of Kano Officers Who Died In Accident

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu, PhD, NPM, has commended the Nigeria Police Force personnel and other security agencies for their exceptional professional conduct during the recently concluded Edo State governorship elections.

The peaceful conduct of the governorship election serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the security forces. The IGP specifically expresses appreciation for the exemplary display of discipline and neutrality exhibited by security personnel throughout the election period. Their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and protecting the democratic process is truly commendable.

In the same vein, the IGP also salutes the courage, maturity, and resilience of the good people of Edo State for their orderliness and exhibition of democratic values during the polls, urging them to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant even as the electoral process has been peacefully concluded.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun assures members of the public of steadfastness in the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Nigeria

The IGP has therefore directed tactical squads and intelligence contingents to remain in the state to continue to fortify security measures until further notice. This proactive measure aims to maintain stability and public safety throughout the state.

All arrested persons for electoral offences will be prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC While those arrested for other criminal offences will be arraigned before the court on completion of investigations.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting democracy and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria. We will continue to strive for excellence in our duties, upholding the principles of fairness, justice, and accountability.

In another development, the Inspector-General of Police commiserates with the Kano State Command, families and friends of the five (5) policemen who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday at Karfi village in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, along Zaria-Kano Expressway, while returning to Kano after the Edo State election duties. The IGP prays for the repose of their souls.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, FCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER