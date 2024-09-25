At UNGA 79: Nigeria Solicits Finland’s Support For UN Permanent Seat

*As Vice President Shettima urges AU to stabilise Africa, ECOWAS

Nigeria has solicited the support of Finland in its pursuit of a permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The most populous country in Africa, and the world’s sixth-most populous nation, has already indicated interest in the UN’s Security Council seat following calls for reforms and expansion of the Council by some UN member countries.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, who appealed for Finland’s support said Nigeria remains a super force in Africa and would do all within its reach to close cultural links and ties in the effort to reunite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and further leave no stone unturned in the quest to stabilise Africa.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, Vice President Shettima said the support has become necessary given Finland’s role as an European and NATO member and considering the role Nigeria has played over the years in entrenching democratic values and peaceful cohesion.

“Nigeria has 25 years of uninterrupted democracy. And in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a president with huge democratic credentials and commitment. With him in the saddle, Africa and the larger world would be safe, futuristic, acceptable and more peaceful,” VP Shettima stated.

On his part, President Stubb of Finland, expressed total support for the expansion and reconstruction of the UN Security Council, saying the dictates and dynamics of the modern world demand such change.

He expressed Finland’s continued desire to partner with Nigeria as well as opening new frontiers of development between both countries.

In a related development at the meeting between Vice President Shettima and the African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, VP Shettima stressed the need for consolidation of democracy as well as peaceful collaborations.

The Vice President indicated Nigeria’s interest in hosting the African Central Bank, maintaining that Africa has come of age to host one.

On his part, the AU chairperson thanked Nigeria for its role in stabilising Africa, adding that the AU will continue to ensure that African stability and peace remain a priority for the body.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)