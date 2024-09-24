News

First Lady Attends OAFLAD High Level Dinner

September 24, 2024
A strategic intervention, capable of tilting the balance in favour of women!
That is how members of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD, described the reintroduction of the Alternative High School for Girls by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

This was at a high level dinner on empowering Africas future through education hosted by the organization in partnership with TheirWorld.

Focused on empowering Africa’s future through education, this high level dinner , hosted by OAFLAD in partnership with TheirWorld, an organization led by former First Lady of United Kingdom, Sarah Brown can not but take cognizance of the interventions by Nigeria’s First Lady in education and child birth registration

More of the First Lady’s interventions in education, women empowerment and health are scheduled for peer review as her engagement at UNGA continues

A special celebration of the First Lady’s 64th birthday by members of OAFLAD is a major side attraction at the dinner.

