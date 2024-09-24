FG Welcomes NMCC’s Ruling

The Federal Government has commended the National Media Complaints Commission, the Nigerian media Ombudsman, for its impartial and thorough investigation, which found Daily Trust’s report on the Samoa Agreement to be inaccurate, misleading, and not in line with the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists.

The Federal Government has equally commended the recommendations made by the NMCC, including the directive to Daily Trust, to issue a public apology for its false report on the Samoa Agreement and take measures to prevent future occurrence.

In a statement, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim says the ruling serves as a testament to the importance of journalistic integrity and accountability and a reminder of the crucial role the media plays in shaping public perception through truthful and accurate reporting.

The public he note expects that news outlets will adhere strictly to professional ethics and conduct by ensuring that their reportage is factual, fair, and balanced to avoid injurious reporting such as the one done by Daily Trust could be effectively avoided.

The statement adds that the federal government recognizes that a free press is a pillar of democracy but with this freedom comes the responsibility to report news in a manner that is accurate and devoid of misinformation.

The Federal Government, on its part, he reaffirmed, is committed to fostering an environment where the media thrives while also remaining accountable to the ethical standards of the profession.