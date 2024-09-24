Defence Minister On UN’s Efforts in International Peace & Security

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the United Nations’ efforts in maintaining Global peace and security.

Speaking at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, Badaru highlighted Nigeria’s significant contributions to global peace and security since its first engagement in Congo in 1960,noted that Nigeria has contributed to International Peace and Security in terms of troops, finance, logistics, and civilian experts to various African countries, including Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire.

He reminded the global gathering that Nigeria has

played a key role in regional security in West Africa and the Sahel

The Minister urged the United Nations Security Council to give just representation to Africa on a permanent basis at the UN Security Council, emphasizes its importance in deepening peace and building trust.

Addressing emerging security threats, the Minister highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies to prevent and address emerging security threats by curbing illegal financial flows which will help in preventing kidnapping , banditry and stemming illicit arms and light weapons flow to Africa.