Speaker Abbas congratulates Okpebholo, Idahosa, APC

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas congratulates Edo State Governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress and his running mate Dennis Idahosa on their victory in the governorship election.

Speaker Abbas notes that both the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect are serving members of the National Assembly, expressing delight that more parliamentarians are now holding significant stakes in politics and governance in Nigeria.

He urges the duo to work together for the common good of Edo people enjoining them to remain good ambassadors of the National Assembly while extending an olive branch to their opponents.

With the victory in Edo, the Speaker emphasizes that Nigerians are keeping faith with the APC to bring positive changes to the country, especially under the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaker Abbas calls for calm in Edo state, saying the outcome of the poll is the will of the people.