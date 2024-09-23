President of the Senate celebrates Akwa Ibom State at 37

The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has congratulated the government and people of Akwa Ibom on the 37th anniversary of the creation of the state.

In a congratulatory message, Akpabio lauded Governor Umo Eno and the entire Akwa Ibomites for their steadfastness, unity and cooperation as it had been a worthwhile journey.

Reflecting on the state’s progress and resilience since September 23, 1987, Akpabio who served as governor for eight years, urged the people to continue rallying behind all sons and daughters, in positions of authority by working together towards a brighter future with renewed hope in unity and progress.