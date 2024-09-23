Press Release

President of the Senate celebrates Akwa Ibom State at 37

September 23, 2024
0 15 Less than a minute
criticism-state-house-medical-centre

The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has congratulated the government and people of Akwa Ibom on the 37th anniversary of the creation of the state.
In a congratulatory message, Akpabio lauded Governor Umo Eno and the entire Akwa Ibomites for their steadfastness, unity and cooperation as it had been a worthwhile journey.

Reflecting on the state’s progress and resilience since September 23, 1987, Akpabio who served as governor for eight years, urged the people to continue rallying behind all sons and daughters, in positions of authority by working together towards a brighter future with renewed hope in unity and progress.

September 23, 2024
0 15 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NNPC Lifts Petrol From Dangote Refinery

September 15, 2024

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja From Official Trip To China After Stop Over In London

September 15, 2024

FG Commends Military on Successful Operations in North West

September 14, 2024

EID Maulid: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

September 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button