Muhammadu Buhari Congratulates Apc, Gov-elect Okpebholo On Historic Edo Win

September 23, 2024
Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the All Progressives Congress and the party’s governor-elect in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, following “this prized, historic electoral victory” and said he was very hopeful that both leaders of the incoming administration and the party that lost would work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of the state’s development.

“Congratulations to the APC and the election winner, Senator Monday Okpebholo on the historic electoral victory and my warmest wishes for a new lease of life for Edo State and its people.

“I very much hope the winners and the losers will work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of development in the state.

“I commend law enforcement agencies for the efforts that they put in ensuring a peaceful election and the multitude of election officials who strive to improve their act with each election.

“I pray that Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, will continue to achieve remarkable progress under democracy.”

