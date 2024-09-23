Governor Ododo Congratulates Edo Governor-elect, Senator Okpebholo

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the Edo State Governorship election held on Saturday September 21, 2024.

Reacting to the declaration of Senator Okpebholo as the duly elected Governor of Edo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, Governor Ododo praised the Edo state Governor-elect and the leadership of the party for the resilience and determination that led to the return of the APC to power in Edo state.

The Kogi State Governor who was in Akoko-Edo to ensure the APC secure victory in the area with 34,847 votes which is the highest return by the party in any local government area in the state, commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the people of Edo state during the polls and for matching their words with action by electing the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the next Governor of Edo state.

He also commended INEC and law enforcement agencies for displaying high level of professionalism and for ensuring that law and order prevailed during the Edo state governorship election.

Governor Ododo reiterated the promise of the APC and the Edo State Governor-elect to give priority to the welfare of the people of the state and to carry every segment of the state along in the development agenda of the APC administration when inaugurated in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While expressing commitment to deepen partnership between Kogi and Edo as neighbouring states with social, cultural and economic ties, the Kogi State Governor prayed for God’s guidance for the Edo state Governor-elect to pilot the affairs of the state into a new chapter of development.

Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared winner of the Edo State governorship election by INEC on Sunday having scored 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger Mr. Asue Ighodalo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who came second with 247,274 votes in a keenly contested election.

Ismaila Isah