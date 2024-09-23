FEC Meeting In Progress

The Federal Executive Council, FEC has commended the people of Edo state over the just concluded governoship election adjudged as free and fair.

It was at the commencement of the meeting of the federal executive council, FEC this Monday at the state house under the chairmanship of president Bola Tinubu.

Through the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, the council also lauded the president for his leadership, resulting in victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The council also paid last respect to a former member of the council, Late Salome Jakanda, a minister of women affairs and youth development under the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Late Mrs Jakanda, from Taraba state died on August 27, 2024.