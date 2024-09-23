PoliticsPress Release

Deputy President of the Senate Hails APC’s Victory in Edo

September 23, 2024
0 18 1 minute read

Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin has hailed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, describing it as a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said that the people’s voice remains the most potent force in any democracy as INEC declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State

Senator Barau, in a statement commended INEC for upholding the people’s will as expressed by their votes and applauded the visionary leadership of the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, which, according to him, has given the party more cohesion and ultimately led to the party’s victory in the election.

September 23, 2024
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Governor Ododo Urges APC Candidates, Stakeholders To Work For Total Victory In LG Election

September 19, 2024

Nigeria Partners US to Enhance Press Freedom, Fight Fake News

September 19, 2024

NEMA Releases Updates On Flood Devastation

September 18, 2024

At Inaugural US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue, Government of Nigeria Highlights Key Sector Reforms

September 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button