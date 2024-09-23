Deputy President of the Senate Hails APC’s Victory in Edo

Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin has hailed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, describing it as a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said that the people’s voice remains the most potent force in any democracy as INEC declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State

Senator Barau, in a statement commended INEC for upholding the people’s will as expressed by their votes and applauded the visionary leadership of the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, which, according to him, has given the party more cohesion and ultimately led to the party’s victory in the election.