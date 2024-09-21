President’s Sons Visit Maiduguri

In response to the recent devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State, two of President Bola Tinubu’s children, Seyi Tinubu and Yinka Tinubu, in collaboration with the Noella Foundation, their associates, and some private sector partners, have mobilised significant humanitarian aide to support victims of the disaster.

The team declared their support when they visited governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state and the Shehu of Borno.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Maiduguri earlier this week, where he called for private sector involvement in flood relief efforts, Seyi Tinubu and his family rallied friends, associates, and organisations within their private circle to mobilise substantial resources and deliver food, non-food, and medical supplies to thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the floods.

On behalf of the team, Seyi Tinubu said the contributions made are just the beginning, promising .more support to Maiduguri and Borno State as they recover from this tragedy.

Governor Babagana Zulum expressed his gratitude for the support and assured that the resources would be distributed efficiently to meet the needs of the affected populations.

In addition to the materialdonatios, 50 medical doctors within the network of friends were equally mobilised and are already on ground to provide additional support to the State Ministry of Health for the next few days under this initiative.