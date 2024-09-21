Press Release

EFCC Hands over Recovered Monetary Asset to Spanish Ambassador

September 21, 2024
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede hands over €5100, (Five Thousand, One Hundred Euros) proceeds of crime to the Spanish Ambassador in Nigeria, Juan Ignacio Sell recovered from a Nigerian romance fraudster .

A statement by the head of media and publicity of the commission Dele Oyewale says the recovery is a result of collaboration between the EFCC and the Spanish Police.

Handing over the deed of release on behalf of the Nigerian government, the EFCC chairman expresses appreciation to the Spanish counterpart for its support to Nigeria over the years.

Noting that the asset recovery and handover is evidence to the cordial relationship and collaboration between the two countries.

Ambassador Sell lauds the collaboration between the EFCC and Spanish Police and pledges more commitment from the Spanish government.

