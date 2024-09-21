Edo Election: Police Arrest Political Thugs, Recovers Firearms In Overnight Raids, Vows To Deal With Illegal Arms Bearers And Trouble Makers

The Nigeria Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to curb electoral violence in Edo State with the arrest of two political thugs, namely: Edwin Obanor, 43-year-old and Audu Tajudeen, a 41-year-old PDP member from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko, Edo.

Acting on a tip-off that some individuals had been armed to cause mayhem and distability during the election on Saturday, the police operatives swooped into action and apprehended Obanor, a leader of an armed group, at Oredo Ward 4 at about 9pm and Audu Tajudeen at Igara Akoko, Edo, on the eve of the election. Upon searching the bags in their possession, three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols were discovered on Obanor, while one locally made gun was recovered from Tajudeen.

These arrests are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a peaceful electoral process. The police and other supporting security agencies will not tolerate any form of violence or disorderliness during the election in Edo State.

The suspects are currently in custody and will face the full weight of the law. The Police reassures the public of its dedication to protecting lives and property and, therefore, urges citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via our published help lines.