Again, Police Arrest Political Thugs, Party Loyalists For Vote Buying, Recovers Cash And Incriminating Items.

In yet another comprehensive operation, police operatives conducted synchronized raids on identified black spots on September 20, 2024, at approximately 1900hrs. The well-coordinated effort led to the arrest of two key suspects, who are members of the PDP, Emotingham Godspower (25) and Farawei Isaac (27), both from Ufunama community,

Ovia South West LGA, Edo state. The suspects, connected to a larger network involving one “Atiku” and a kingpin known as “the boss”, were apprehended at So Cash guest house in Ekpoma, where a substantial amount of cash and incriminating items were recovered. These items include: ·A list of voters’ names with corresponding monetary values ·A collection of pre-filled ballot papers ·A set of fake identification cards Furthermore, six suspects namely Suleiman Abdurahim,Fatima Yakubu,Yusuf Aminat 52 yrs,Salihu Lukman 54yrs,Safianu Saratu 32yrs were all arrested at Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu hotel, Auchi, for engaging in vote buying. This group was found with: ·A large sum of money ·A cache of weapons ·

A detailed plan outlining strategies for voter intimidation A fake journalist who claims to be a staff member of one of the leading television stations in Nigeria was also apprehended, further highlighting the extent of the criminal network. Our team’s meticulous planning and swift action have dealt a significant blow to those seeking to undermine and discredit the electoral process. We remain vigilant and committed to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election. Investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided as events unfold.