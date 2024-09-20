The Emergence of Nigeria’s Future Athletic Stars’! – NTIC Students Shines At National Youth Game and NSSF

Students of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, NTIC, Adaeze Precious Eze, Miracle Ezechukwu Oluebube and Chigozie Rosemary Nwankwo have displayed exemplary performances at the 8th National Youth Games in Asaba and the School Sports Federation Competition in Ibadan, 2024.

At the National Youth Games, Adaeze and Chigozie triumphed in the 200m and long jump events, each winning gold.

At the School Sports Federation Competition, Chigozie and Adaeze secured gold and silver in the Under-15 Girls’ 200m race, while Miracle claimed gold in the Under-18 Girls’ 200m, earning her a spot as Nigeria’s representative at the 2024 International School Sports Federation competition in Manama, Bahrain.

Reacting to this feat, the Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Fevzullah Bilgin in his congratulate message describe their performance as “The Emergence of Nigeria’s Future Athletic Stars”!

His words; “Congratulations to these exceptional athletes!

“This is just the beginning of their journey, and we look forward to celebrating Miracle as she represents Nigeria on the international stage in October. The future of Nigerian athletics shines bright!”, he said.