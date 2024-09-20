News

FRSC Deploys Personnel for Edo Election

September 20, 2024
Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has directed adequate deployment of personnel for the Edo state governorship elections.

As part of efforts put in place and to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Edo State Gubernatorial elections, the corps marshal ordered Operatives of the Corps to collaborate with other security agencies to enforce compliance on restrictions of vehicular movement.
The directive also mandates the Personnel to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

