Special Duty Ministry To Partner CYMS To Stem Rural Urban-drift

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs is set to partner with Committee on Moblization and Sensitization (CYMS) to stem rural-urban drift as the latest Local Government Autonomy will ensure massive socio-economic development in rural areas.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Maryam Keshinro, made this known on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 when members of CYMS paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Director, Policy Implementation and Monitoring of Government Decisions (PMIGD), Dr. Cyprian Kpakol further observed that the proposed partnership would ensure that the Local Government gets the Statutory one per cent deduction needed for capacity building of its Staff to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

Similarly, the Ministry also supervises the Statutory five per cent deduction for first class Traditional Rulers to ensure they continue to play their roles as custodians of our cultural heritage and that of maintaining the peace in our communities.

On their request for partnership with the Ministry on grassroots mobilization and sensitization, Dr. Kpakol said he would relay same to the Permanent Secretary.

The Director appreciated the delegation from CYMS on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, adding that the Ministry looks forward to collaborating with them.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, CYMS, Obinna Nwaka, commended President Ahmed Tinubu for the Local Government autonomy, adding that non-performance will no longer be condoned as Local Government Chairmen are now financially empowered to bring development to their people.

He reminded the Chairmen that they do not enjoy immunity, so any misdemeanor will be visited by the appropriate authority and they will be held accountable for their actions and inactions.

Futhermore, he said the Committee will soon deploy massive moblization and sensitization to enable the people appreciate the efforts of the present administrationg in bringing about the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of proposal to the Ministry on areas of collaboration.

Anastasia Ogbonna

Head, Information and Public Relations