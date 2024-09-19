PSC On Conduct Of Police Officers During Edo Governorship Election

The Police Service Commission Staff Monitors are in Edo state to monitor the conduct of Police Officers during the Saturday’s Governorship elections in the State.

A statement by the commission indicates that the team is headed by

DIG Taiwo Lakanu retired, a Commissioner and other high ranking staff of the commission. The commission is expected to hold the Police accountable for their actions or inactions before, during and after the election in the entire state.

Similarly, Police Officers on electoral duties are expected to be neutral and ensure that both the voters and the voting materials are protected and secured.

Meanwhile, The commission warns that any Police Officer who fails to conduct himself in a manner deserving of his office will be disciplined accordingly. The statement adds that the success or failure of the election depends on the effectiveness of the Police Officers on duty.