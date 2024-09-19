ITTF African Championships: Egypt, Nigeria Renew Rivalry in Addis Ababa

The intense rivalry between Africa’s top table tennis nations, Egypt and Nigeria, will be reignited at the 2024 ITTF African Championships.

This prestigious event will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from October 12 to 19.

Serving as qualifiers for the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team Cup in China and the 2025 World Championships in Qatar, the tournament will feature top teams and regional champions competing in two team events and five individual events: Men’s Teams, Women’s Teams, Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Returning to Ethiopia after 24 years, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) promises an exciting competition.

As the reigning champions, Egypt will face fierce competition from arch-rival Nigeria, along with strong contenders like Tunisia and Algeria.

Khaled El-Salhy, President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), expressed confidence in Ethiopia’s preparations, highlighting their successful hosting of the Eastern Regional Championships in 2023