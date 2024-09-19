Governor Ododo Urges APC Candidates, Stakeholders To Work For Total Victory In LG Election

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has urged candidates and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to work for the total victory of the party in the October 19 Local Government council election in the state.

Governor Ododo stated this at the flag off of the state-wide campaign for the local government council election by the APC, held at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja on Thursday.

The Governor who was joined by leaders of the party from the three senatorial districts of the state used the occasion to present the score card of the APC-led administration in the state and noted that his administration has successfully implemented the 40 percent affirmative action for women in elective positions in the state with the party’s decision to reserve all vice chairmanship positions and at least four out of every councillorship positions in each of the 21 local government areas in the state for women, adding that appointments of Ward Special Assistants and Local Government Special Assistants has truly returned governance back to the people at the grassroots.

He urged the people of the state to embrace peace and remain united behind the APC-led government, assuring that the party will continue to ensure that the resources of the state is utilized to lift the people out of poverty and consolidate on the achievements of the state government in all sectors of the economy.

According to Governor Ododo,

“Our state is blessed with abundant mineral resources and human capital to lift us out of poverty. We must work hard to consolidate on the solid foundation laid by my predecessor and the immediate pasty administration in different sectors by supporting the APC.

“Come October 19, 2024, I urge you to come out and vote enmasse for all chairmanship candidates of the APC in the 21 local government areas and our councillorship candidates in the 239 electoral wards in the state for us to continue to build on the success we have achieved already as a state under the APC.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the efforts made by his administration to pull the nation out of the current economic crisis, assuring that Kogi state will continue to key into policies and programmes aimed at alleviating hardship among Nigerians.

Earlier in his address, the state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello commended Governor Ododo for his exemplary performance which he noted has made the local government election campaign easier for the party.

He urged members of the party to embark on door-to-door campaign to ensure total victory for the party in the October 19 local government council election in the state.

The ceremony which attracted large turnout of APC members from the 21 local government areas in the state also saw the defection of Honourable Salman Idris representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from the African Democratic Conference , (ADC), to the All Progressives Congress.

High point of the occasion was the presentation of APC flags to the chairmanship candidates from the 21 local government areas in the state by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

September 19, 2024