FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles Placed 39th, 6th In Africa

September 19, 2024
The four points recorded in the last 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier added little for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they remained stagnant in the latest FIFA rankings.

The three-time African champions defeated the Cheetah of Benin 3-0 and picked a 0-0 draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

According to the ranking released on Thursday morning by the World Soccer governing body Super Eagles was placed in 39th position in the World and 6th in Africa

The Nigerian team will have another opportunity to improve their ranking when the qualifier in October.

African Top 10

  1. Morocco
  2. Senegal
  3. Egypt
  4. Cote d’Ivoire
  5. Tunisia
  6. Nigeria
  7. Algeria
  8. Cameroon
  9. Mali
  10. DR Congo.

September 19, 2024
