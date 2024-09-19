Federal Ministry Of Environment Deploys Team To Mitigate Aftermath Of Flooding In Borno State

Following the recent devastating flood disaster that occurred in Borno State, I led key officials of the Federal Ministry of Environment to pay a condolence and sympathy visit to Borno State on Friday, 13th September, 2024 towards mitigating the adverse effects that may occur as a result of the unfortunate flood incidence.

As we mourn this tragic event, it is imperative that we focus on the urgent need for a coordinated and comprehensive response to mitigate the resultant environmental challenges posed by the flood. During the condolence visit, I informed the Governor that the Federal Ministry of Environment will send a team of experts from the relevant department, agencies and projects to collaborate with Borno State Government in addressing the impacts of the flood.

Consequently, the Federal Ministry of Environment has deployed a team of experts comprising of the following departments, agencies and projects to help in mitigating the effects of the flooding:-

i. Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health (PCE&H);

ii. Department of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management;

iii. DepartmentForestry;

iv. The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-arid Landscape Program (ACReSAL) Project;

v. The Nigeria Climate Adaptation-Erosion and Watershed Project (NCAEWP -EIB);

vi. The National Park Services; and

vii. The Environmental Health Council (EHCON);

The above team will carry out continuous water sampling and tests, identify sources of hazardous chemicals and take proactive measures to prevent waterborne diseases. Similarly, the team will maintain continuous sampling of water sources which is essential for monitoring water quality, identifying contamination, as well as taking proactive measures to maintain public health and safety in the state. All agencies under the Ministry in Borno State have been directed to collaborate with the State Government to mitigate the effects of the flood disaster.

So far, 100 drums of 40kg of chlorine has been deployed to Borno State to disinfect water sources, ensuring safe drinking water and preventing waterborne diseases like cholera. Furthermore, the Ministry will deploy 30,000 flyers with a view to sensitize the public on best sanitation and hygiene practices which includes proper waste disposal, frequent handwashing and personal hygiene with a view to reducing the spread of infections.

Beyond immediate short term response, the Ministry will also work closely with Borno State Government to develop comprehensive flood mitigation strategies and early warning mechanisms to safeguard against future recurrences. We will also explore avenues for collaboration with international partners to strengthen the State’s capacity for disaster risk management and climate adaptation.

I must commend the tireless efforts and proactive leadership of His Excellency, Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State in the face of this disaster. His Excellency’s swift response in mobilizing resources and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected communities which is truly commendable. I am confident that under His Excellency’s capable leadership, Borno State will emerge stronger from this tragedy and the resilience of its people will once again shine through. It is my hope that together, The Federal Government is keen to strengthen its resolve to build resilience against such environmental challenges in the future.

Balarabe Abbas Lawal

Minister of Environment