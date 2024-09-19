Didi Walson-jack Canvasses Innovation And Creativity As Key To Accelerate Reform Implementation In The Civil Service⁃ Says The Greatest Asset Are The Staff

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni has urged staff of the Office to bring to bear the culture of innovation and creativity in driving the agenda of accelerating the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

She stated this at Town Hall meeting with staff of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in Abuja. Mrs Walson-Jack explained that the meeting was convened to bring the entire staff together to reflect on the shared efforts and commitments to the continued development and progress of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the civil service at large.

The HCSF disclosed that her vision in the next two years for the Service is premised on three key areas which include; Efficiency, Accountability and the wellbeing and development of civil servants whom she described as the greatest asset of the service. “You are our greatest asset, your health, both physical and mental, your development, and your job satisfaction matter to me.”, she declared,

According to her, ‘’I would want the OHCSF to be the standard by which all other Federal Civil Service Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments and Agencies are measured, not just within Nigeria but across Africa and even globally. Your role in this vision is not just crucial; it is indispensable”.

“As your Head of Service, one of my primary objectives is to create a working

environment that is not only efficient but fosters mutual respect, transparency, and

accountability.I am committed to addressing the issues that will impact staff morale and productivity. I assure you that your welfare and

professional growth will remain a top priority”, she declared.

Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack called on staff to embrace technology, eliminate bottlenecks and ensure that processes are streamlined for the overall interest of the Service, adding that all hands must be on deck in accelerating the reform processes.

She reiterated the need to promote the culture of recognitions and rewards to motivate staff and ensure that they get the best for their hard work.

The Head of Service also stated that her leadership approach will be that of openness and inclusion. “As I lead, I want to set an example of openness, collaboration, and I want to foster an environment where everyone

feels empowered to take ownership of their work and contribute to our collective

success.”.

While assuring staff of her support,

guidance, and encouragement, she also admonished them to remain steadfast, vigilant and ready to continue to make sacrifices especially in the face of the present economic realities in

the nation

In his welcome remarks earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Common Service Office (CSO) in the Office, Mr. Raymond Omachi, commended the HCSF for her leadership drive.by bringing on board meaningful changes and development that will uplift the welfare of the civil servants, enhance their efficiency and set a new benchmark for good governance in Nigeria.

He said the Town Hall meeting is a valuable opportunity to come together, share ideas, perspectives and discuss the challenges and opportunities. Omachi stressed that the goal should be to build a stronger, more resilient relationship that not only upholds the rights of workers but also contributes to the overall success and effective delivery of the mandate of OHSCF.

The Joint Union Chairman, OHCSF Chapter, Comrade Sylvester Abah, speaking earlier, eulogized the HCSF for her outstanding and leadership qualities displayed in handling labour union matters over the years in the service.

He appealed to the HCSF to among other things, ensure the promotion of staff welfare; timely payment of pension of retired civil servants, fast track the implementation of the consequential salaries adjustments as well as adequate welfare of staff in order to enhance maximum productivity of the workforce.

In his vote of thanks, the Director, Human Resources Management (HRM), Mr. Raymond Uwaneyi, expressed appreciation to the HCSF for her kind gesture and generosity in creating time to interact with the staff, stating that it is a morale booster to efficiency and productivity in the work place.

He also thanked the union leaders for their continuous cooperation and understanding, why encouraging the entire staff to continue to be steadfast in the discharge of their duties

The occasion had in attendance Permanent Secretaries, in the OHSCF, including; Permanent Secretary, Services Polices and Strategies Office, Dr Deborah Bako Odoh, Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mrs Fatimah Mahmoud, Directors Overseeing Permanent Secretaries, Service Welfare Office and Special Duties Office, Dr Comfort Adeosun and Mrs Ehigie Agalasi respectively. Also in attendance were top management officers and the entire staff of the OHCSF.

Eno Olotu (Mrs) mnipr

Head, Information and Public Relations