CAF CL: Rangers Depart for Angola to face Sangrada on Sunday

Nigeria’s reigning league champions, Rangers International F.C commenced their journey for the 2nd leg, 2nd preliminary round of the CAF Champions League encounter against G.D Sagrada Esperanca of Angola as a delegation led by the G.M/CEO of the club, Amobi Ezeaku Esq. departed Enugu, Wednesday, via Peace Airlines, for the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The team spent the night in Lagos before connecting a flight on Thursday for the venue of the encounter that is expected to be an interesting one as the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side seek to pick the ticket for a group stage passage.

Rangers takes a 1-0 lead into this weekend’s fixture slated for the 48,500 capacity Estadio 11 de Novembro, Luanda, Angola with kick-off slated for 3:30pm Nigeria time on Sunday, September 22, 2024.