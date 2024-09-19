Sports

CAF CL: Rangers Depart for Angola to face Sangrada on Sunday

September 19, 2024
0 25 1 minute read

Nigeria’s reigning league champions, Rangers International F.C commenced their journey for the 2nd leg, 2nd preliminary round of the CAF Champions League encounter against G.D Sagrada Esperanca of Angola as a delegation led by the G.M/CEO of the club, Amobi Ezeaku Esq. departed Enugu, Wednesday, via Peace Airlines, for the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The team spent the night in Lagos before connecting a flight on Thursday for the venue of the encounter that is expected to be an interesting one as the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side seek to pick the ticket for a group stage passage.

Rangers takes a 1-0 lead into this weekend’s fixture slated for the 48,500 capacity Estadio 11 de Novembro, Luanda, Angola with kick-off slated for 3:30pm Nigeria time on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

September 19, 2024
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez announces his retirement from international football

September 4, 2024

Footballer YVES BISSOUMA Sprayed With Tear Gas And Robbed of £260K Watch As He AND His Wife Arrived At A Hotel In Cannes

June 4, 2024

West Ham Star Lucas Paqueta Facing 10-Year Ban After Being Charged With Match Fixing

May 31, 2024

FIFA PROPOSES FIVE-PILLAR PLAN TO TACKLE RACIST ABUSE IN FOOTBALL

May 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button