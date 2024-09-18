News

UNICEF and Sokoto State Government Partner on Improved Child Healthcare

September 18, 2024
0 16 Less than a minute

To facilitate its operations with ease towards enhancing Child Healthcare and living standards of the People, Sokoto State Government pledges to provide a befitting Office accommodation for the UNICEF Field Workers.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the commitment while receiving Country Director of UNICEF in Nigeria Cristian Munduaté in the drive to strengthen synergy between the United Nation’s Body and the State Government.

Dalhatu Abdullahi tells us more.

September 18, 2024
0 16 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Ribadu threatens to sue PDP chair over election rigging allegation

September 15, 2024

Trump is ‘Safe Following Gunshots in His Vicinity

September 15, 2024

President Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Zamfara Boat Accident, Floods

September 15, 2024

NNPC Lifts Petrol From Dangote Refinery

September 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button