UNICEF and Sokoto State Government Partner on Improved Child Healthcare
To facilitate its operations with ease towards enhancing Child Healthcare and living standards of the People, Sokoto State Government pledges to provide a befitting Office accommodation for the UNICEF Field Workers.
Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the commitment while receiving Country Director of UNICEF in Nigeria Cristian Munduaté in the drive to strengthen synergy between the United Nation’s Body and the State Government.
Dalhatu Abdullahi tells us more.