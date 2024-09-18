NGSA Allays Fears Over Tremors In FCT

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA has allayed fears over earth tremors experienced in Mpape, Katampe, Maitama and other areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement by the Director-General Professor Olusegun Ige disclosed that NGSA monitored the tremors and found them to be low and did not pose any threat to the environment

The statement notes that The Monitoring Station (NGSA-5) at Katampe has been capturing several significant ground motions with high moment magnitudes in the past five days, beginning from September 13, 2024 till date and Only one mild event was recorded on September 13th. Six of these events were captured on the 14th of September, while over 21 events were captured on the 15th with higher intensities.

NGSA advises residents of the affected areas to calm as the situation is being monitored.