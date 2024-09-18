Press Release

NEMA Releases Updates On Flood Devastation

September 18, 2024
The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has again released fresh update on flood devastation and casualties in states and local government areas across the country.

A statement issued on the 18th of September 2024 indicates that 1,092,317 persons have been affected, with 641,798 displaced from their homes, while 99,046 houses have been destroyed with 285 deaths recorded.

It further revealed that 2,504 injuries were sustained and 127,544 hectares of farmlands washed away with 185 local government areas affected, while 31 States affected

