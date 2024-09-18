FAAC: FG, State, LGCs Share 1.203 Trillion for the month of August

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its September 2024 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.203 Trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of August, 2024 from a gross total of N2.278 Trillion.

From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference (ED), the Federal Government received N374.925 Billion, the States received N422.861 Billion, the Local Government Councils got N306.533 Billion, while the Oil Producing States received N99.474 Billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

The sum of N81.975 Billion was given for the cost of collection, while N992.617 Billion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.

The Communique issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for the month of August 2024, was N573.341 Billion as against N625.329 Billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in a decrease of N51.988 Billion.

From that amount, the sum of N22.934 Billion was allocated for the cost of collection and the sum of N16.512 Billion given for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds. The remaining sum of N533.895 Billion was distributed to the three tiers of government, of which the Federal Government got N80.084 Billion, the States received N266.948 Billion and Local Government Councils got N186.863 Billion.

Accordingly, the Gross Statutory Revenue of N1.221Trillion received for the month was lower than the sum of N1.387 received in the previous month by N165.994. From the stated amount, the sum of N58.415 Billion was allocated for the cost of collection and a total sum of N976.105 Billion for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The remaining balance of N186.636 Billion was distributed as follows to the three tiers of government: Federal Government got the sum of N71.624 Billion, States received N36.329 Billion, the sum of N28.008 Billion was allocated to LGCs and N50.675 Billion was given to Derivation Revenue (13% Mineral producing States).

Also, the sum of N15.643 Billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N2.252 Billion, States got N7.509 Billion, Local Government Councils received N5.256 Billion, while N0.626 Billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.

The Communique also disclosed the sum of N468.245 Billion from Exchange Difference, which was shared as follows: Federal Government received N220.964 Billion, States got N112.076 Billion, the sum of N86.406 Billion was allocated to Local Government Councils, N48.799 Billion was given for Derivation (13% of Mineral Revenue).

It further disclosed that

Companies Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Import and Excise Duties, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalty and Customs External Tarrif levies (CET) all recorded decreases.

According to the Communique, the total revenue distributable for the current month of August 2024, was drawn from Statutory Revenue of N186.636 Billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N533.636 Billion, N15.017 Billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and N468.245 Billion from Exchange Difference, bringing the total distributable amount for the month to N1.203 Trillion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at September 2024 stands at $473.754.57

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, while welcoming FAAC members, appreciated them for their continued support and contributions, urging them to do more

While also thanking the Revenue Generating Agencies for their hard work in ensuring that the three tiers of government are running smoothly, HM Edun assured that Nigeria is going well, explaining that we have a President whose actions is in line with the Rule of Law and he is making sure that whatever the country is going through is a stringent economic conditions aimed at repositioning the economy for the benefit and future of our country

He emphasised that the policies are for the good of the nation it is for our own good, we have to go through turbulent situation before the economy will stabilize for good, he said.

He added that the challenges we are witnessing are not only limited to Nigeria alone but to other countries of the world. We have to play our own role, we have to fasten our belts, he noted

Signed:

Mohammed Manga FCIA

Director, Information and Public Relations

September 17, 2024.