News

Ahead of Edo Election, NSCDC Deploys 6,433 Personnel

September 18, 2024
0 2 Less than a minute

The Nigeria Security and civil Defence Corps Nscdc says it has deployed six thousand four hundred and thirty three personnel ahead of the governorship election edo state.

Statement by the Nscdc spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, quoted The Commandant General of the Corps Ahmed Abubakar Audi urging the officers to remain non partican, and discharge their election duties professionally.

It says as the agency responsible for the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, the Corps will work to secure election materials, both sensitive and non sensitive before, during and after the election.

September 18, 2024
0 2 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Ribadu threatens to sue PDP chair over election rigging allegation

September 15, 2024

Trump is ‘Safe Following Gunshots in His Vicinity

September 15, 2024

President Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Zamfara Boat Accident, Floods

September 15, 2024

NNPC Lifts Petrol From Dangote Refinery

September 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button