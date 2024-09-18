Ahead of Edo Election, NSCDC Deploys 6,433 Personnel

The Nigeria Security and civil Defence Corps Nscdc says it has deployed six thousand four hundred and thirty three personnel ahead of the governorship election edo state.

Statement by the Nscdc spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, quoted The Commandant General of the Corps Ahmed Abubakar Audi urging the officers to remain non partican, and discharge their election duties professionally.

It says as the agency responsible for the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, the Corps will work to secure election materials, both sensitive and non sensitive before, during and after the election.