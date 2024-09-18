African Development Bank Delegation Pays Courtesy Visit to HM Wale Edun

A delegation from the African Development Bank @AfDB_Group visited the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at Finance HQ earlier this morning. Leading the delegation, Dr

@AbdulBKamara3 Director General for Nigeria at the AfDB, praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms, emphasizing their importance in tackling Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges.

Dr. Kamara also expressed deep sympathy on behalf of the AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for the recent flooding in Maiduguri, assuring the Minister of the Bank’s readiness to provide support in addressing the aftermath of the disaster. The meeting explored a range of potential areas for collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the AfDB. Key topics included initiatives to strengthen food security, the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) project,

and other strategic engagements aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth in Nigeria. In response, the Honourable Minister Wale highlighted the critical role of the AfDB’s funding and technical expertise as Nigeria approaches a pivotal harvest season, which is essential for the country’s food security and economic stability.

Key representatives from both the African Development Bank and the Ministry of Finance were in attendance, including: •Linda Amadi, Government Relations Coordinator, AfDB •Orison M. Amu, Country Operations Manager, AfDB •George N.S, Director of International Economic Relations, Ministry of Finance •Onyoh Ajibola, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance